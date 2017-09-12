Money Talks News: Avoiding money troubles in college

A grieving family says they spent thousands of dollars on a grave stone for their loved one, but then never received it.

Call 11 For Action continues to work to help a local family get the memorial stone for their loved one. (Source: WTOL)

Call 11 For Action: Local family waits to receive memorial stone for loved one

A grieving family recently contacted Call 11 For Action after getting swindled out of a memorial stone for their loved one. Now, another company is offering to help the families get closure.

If you are waiting on a gravestone from National Memorial Stone, call 419-882-7161 and Toledo Memorial Park may be able to help. (Source: WTOL)

An elderly woman in Toledo contacted Call 11 For Action after she says she was scammed by a local tree removal company.

A Fremont man wants to warn everyone of online scammers after he was fooled into giving a fake Microsoft employee $8,000.

Fremont man, scammed out of $8,000, warning others of online scammers

West State Line Road is a less traveled through street between Lewis and Telegraph. Approaching the intersection at Telegraph is where it gets treacherous.

For grown adults in the workforce, keeping track of your finances is hard enough.

But young adults in college, the process is much harder.

One of the most common problems among college students is getting into money trouble. That's why it's important to learn the basics of financial management.

First, students need to learn to avoid running out of money by tracking expenses. There are several free apps that can help make that simple.

Second, students need to pick the right bank to hold their money. The bank needs to have locations both at home and at school. Students should also consider credit unions, since they are usually cheaper.

Third, students should avoid compiling debt. Students should not be taking more loans than necessary or running up credit cards. The last thing a student needs is bad credit and big balances.

Fourth, if money is tight, students should get a part-time job. Not only can they make money, but they will spend less with less time to kill.

Fifth, students should open an emergency fund. When things go wrong on campus, a cash cushion may separate them from debt.

Finally, avoid the dumb things. Students should not try to keep up with their friends by compiling credit and spending money they do not have.

For more tips, head to Money Talks News and search "College."

