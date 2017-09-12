Primary election results - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Primary election results

September Primary Results

Toledo Mayor (Two candidates eliminated)

  • Opal Covey - 0.80 % 
  • Paula Hicks-Hudson (I) - 38.91 %
  • Wade Kapszukiewicz -  33.54 %
  • Tom Waniewski - 26.75 %

Toledo City Council (One candidate eliminated) 

  • Cecelia M. Adams (I) - 10.704 %
  • Gary Johnson - 8.745 %
  • Nick Komives - 8.595 %
  • Rob Ludeman (I) - 11.205 %
  • Sam Melden - 7.646 %
  • Tom Names - 2.949 %
  • Alfonso R. Narvaez - 5.243 %
  • Clyde F. Phillips, Jr. - 3.754 %
  • Patricia Robinson - 5.994 %
  • Harvey Savage, Jr. - 9.186 %
  • Sandy Spang (I) - 12.679 %
  • Larry J. Sykes (I) - 11.004 %
  • Kurt Young (I) - 6.570 %

Perrysburg Mayor (One candidate eliminated) - Final Unofficial Results

Thomas Mackin - 63.34%

Mike Olmstead (I) - 24.02%

Jonathan Orser - 12.63%

