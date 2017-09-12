OSHP recover nearly $10,000 in stolen merchandise

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Ohio State High Patrol arrested two people after finding a large amount of clothes that the couple allegedly stole.

According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Explorer on I-280 for speeding on September 3.

During the stop, the troopers say they smelled marijuana and searched the car. The ensuing search found nearly 400 articles of clothing worth about $10,000, a device to remove security tags, a large magnet and a small amount of marijuana.

Troopers arrested both driver 39-year-old Shamica Swanson and her passenger, 35-year-old Tory Mills, both from Cleveland. The pair were charged with receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools.

They are currently housed at the Lucas County Jail.

