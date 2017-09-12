OSHP recover nearly $10,000 in stolen merchandise - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OSHP recover nearly $10,000 in stolen merchandise

(Source: Lucas County Jail) (Source: Lucas County Jail)
(Source: OSHP) (Source: OSHP)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Ohio State High Patrol arrested two people after finding a large amount of clothes that the couple allegedly stole.

According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a 2017 Ford Explorer on I-280 for speeding on September 3.

During the stop, the troopers say they smelled marijuana and searched the car. The ensuing search found nearly 400 articles of clothing worth about $10,000, a device to remove security tags, a large magnet and a small amount of marijuana.

Troopers arrested both driver 39-year-old Shamica Swanson and her passenger, 35-year-old Tory Mills, both from Cleveland. The pair were charged with receiving stolen property and possession of criminal tools.

They are currently housed at the Lucas County Jail.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly