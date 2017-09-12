Historic mural to be painted on Ottawa County Barn

A new statewide program wants to honor Ohio's local history while helping to preserve it.



Similar to 2003, during Ohio's bicentennial, 88 historic barns across the state are getting a special mural painted on the side. But this time the murals will celebrate the county's history.

The barn along State Route 105 between Elmore and Oak Harbor Road received a new coat of paint Tuesday, and soon it'll have an elaborate mural by Scott Hagan, the well known barn artist.



It is a part of the Ohio History Connections program that will pay for 88 murals to be painted in all 88 counties.



The Ottawa County Historical Society chose an image of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry, hero of the Battle of Lake Erie.



"We were just trying to get something that would solidify the entire county. And we thought perhaps water plus a land image reflected well on a barn. And it's also what the Ohio History Connection wanted was a barn." said Linda Huber with the Ottawa County Historic Society.



The project also helps preserve this old barn that has been in Bonnie Shimming's family for 73 years.



And Shimming hopes the mural will remind every Ottawa County resident that drives by, the importance that the area had in our country's history.



"We don't get a lot of recognition sometimes, and the Battle of Lake Erie was so important historically. So I think it will be great for the young people to see that this part of Ohio is important as other parts," said Schimming.

A dedication ceremony will be held at the barn Friday September 22 at 2 p.m.

