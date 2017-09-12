Seneca County farmers send supplies to farmers in disaster affected areas

Several farmers in Seneca County are helping those recovering from recent disasters around the country.

The farmers collected supplies for farmers in both hurricane-ravaged Florida and the Pacific Northwest, where wildfires still rage.

The farmers collected enough supplies for four semi-trucks in only two days.

"You just do what you can," said farmer Jennie Whitman. "I mean, that's the farmers' motto. It should be the life motto. When you see the need for something and you can provide to it, you do it."

Among the supplies were 800 small bales of hay, 200 bales of straw, and eight pallets of sweet feed and shavings.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.