'Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief' telethon fundraiser airs Tuesday night

Tonight CBS and other networks are hosting a telethon fundraiser to benefit Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

The one-hour

Tonight CBS along with several other networks are hosting a one-hour special called "Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief."

It is a telethon fundraiser to help benefit Hurricane Harvey and Irma victims.

The special will air live on CBS2 at 8 p.m. and will feature celebrities like George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Justin Timberlake, Dave Matthews, Leonardo DiCaprio and Travis Scott. Country music star and Texas native George Strait will also perform from his San Antonio benefit concert.

It will also be streamed live on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Proceeds from the telethon will benefit several charities including United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief (administered by the Greater Houston Community Fund).

