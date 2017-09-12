TPD hosts Coffee with the Cops at Pilgrim Court Apartments

The Toledo Police department held another popular coffee with the cops so that they could hear citizen's concerns face to face.

Tuesday's Coffee with the Cops visited senior residents at The Pilgrim Court Apartments on Angola Road.

TPD usually schedules these events at coffee shops and restaurants, but this time decided to come to residents who can't always get around town..

"It's nice because I think we need more of that. A lot of communities feel left out I think it is really nice," said Sita Wiczwnski who attended the event.

Police say these events have been going so well that they receive requests often for more.

The TPD FaceBook page usually posts when the next CoffeE with the Cops will be.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.