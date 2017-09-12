Tony Packo's adds another name to the 'Buns of Fame'

It's confirmation that you've truly "made it" in the Glass City when your name goes on a Tony Packo's hot dog bun.

That was the case for Mercy Health St. Vincent Children's hospital president Jeff Dempsey Tuesday morning.

The life long Toledoan and civic leader is now among the 'buns of fame' at Toledo's most famous restaurant.

"It started I think, you know with Jamie Farr and what he's done for Tony Packo's. But to have my name up there on the wall next to some of those folks is awfully humbling, never would have thought that," said Dempsey.

Tony Packo's has been serving Mercy Health employees its famous Hungarian dogs during the annual employee appreciation picnic for nearly 20 years.

