Washington Local to host Community Engagement night

Washington Local is outlining goals for the year and informing parents and students of new graduation requirements.

The Community Engagement night will be held Tuesday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Whitmer High School gym.

The school systems want the community's input on its strengths and weaknesses.

Parents and students of Washington local children are invited.

