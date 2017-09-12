Local deputies, officers will not travel to FL to help with hurricane recovery

Toledo Police officers and Lucas County Sheriff's deputies were preparing to head to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma recovery Tuesday morning. By the afternoon, Florida officials said the officers were not needed.

Toledo police and Lucas County Sheriff's Officers filled out paperwork for FEMA to assist in the recover.

A call for between four and five hundred law enforcement officers from across the U-S just went out Monday. Sheriff Tharp and Chief Kral committed to sending five deputies from each department for a 15-day mission.

However, Sheriff Tharp says now neither team will go to Florida, nor will they be on standby because they are not needed.

The department expected to travel to Florida in marked Lucas County Sheriff cars and Toledo police SUVs. Those vehicles were to be stocked with food and water to sustain themselves along with any gear that may be needed to keep the peace in Florida.

Chief Kral and Sheriff Tharp said several members of their teams volunteered for the mission.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.