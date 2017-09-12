Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned safely to family - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Missing 13-year-old girl found, returned safely to family

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police successfully located a missing 13-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday.

Police say Cheyanne Weatherwalks was last seen in east Toledo around 8 p.m. Monday evening. 

On Tuesday, officers successfully located Weatherwalks. She is home safely with her family.

