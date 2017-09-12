Paulding Putnam Electric sends crews south to help with hurricane relief

The Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op (PPEC) is sending crews and equipment to Georgia to assist in Hurricane Irma recovery efforts.

The storm created widespread property damage, leaving more than six million people without power in the southeastern part of the country.

Currently, PPEC is sending four of their linemen to assist Mitchell EMC located in Camilla, Georgia.

"We take care of needs at home first, but our crews are eager to help those in need. They take tremendous pride in representing Paulding Putnam Electric. They will represent us well with how hard, professionally and safely they work," said operations manager Ted Slusser.

The linemen are expected to be gone for at least ten days.

Ohio Electric Cooperative, PPEC's statewide organization, is spearheading the efforts to send in line workers from all over the state.

"First and foremost, our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have been impacted by Hurricane Irma. We also want to wish our volunteers who are going to assist cooperatives in Georgia safe travels and working conditions. Nearly 70 lineman from Ohio will be heading south to provide assistance to our sister cooperatives," said president and CEO George Carter.

The PPEC employees who are staying in Ohio are organizing Project Hurricane Help, with the goal of filling a semi with non-perishable food items on September 22.

The drive will be held at the PPEC headquarters at 401 McDonald Pike in Paulding from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All donations will be sent to the most stricken areas down south.

Visit here for a list of items that can be donated.

