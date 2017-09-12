Man hit in face with firearm during robbery before being shot

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police were dispatched to the hospital after reports of a man being treated for a gunshot wound on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of East Bancroft Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was walking on East Bancroft when two males rode up on bikes and tried to rob him.

The victim said one man was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie.

Police say the men tried to rob the victim and hit him in the face with their firearm.

The victim told police that he fled the scene and heard two gunshots before being shot in the left hip.

The victim called his girlfriend who drove him to the hospital for treatment.

Police say a crime scene could not be located.

