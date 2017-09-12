Man hit in face with firearm during robbery before being shot - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man hit in face with firearm during robbery before being shot

Police were dispatched to the hospital after reports of a man being treated for a gunshot wound on Sunday.

The shooting occurred on the 400 block of East Bancroft Street around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was walking on East Bancroft when two males rode up on bikes and tried to rob him.

The victim said one man was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a black hoodie. 

Police say the men tried to rob the victim and hit him in the face with their firearm.

The victim told police that he fled the scene and heard two gunshots before being shot in the left hip.

The victim called his girlfriend who drove him to the hospital for treatment. 

Police say a crime scene could not be located.

