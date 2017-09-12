Man shot during home invasion

A man was shot while sitting inside his own home on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Batavia Street around 1 a.m.

Police say the victim was inside his home when two unknown males entered the home.

The men told the victim to "give it up".

Police say the victim refused and was shot in the arm.

The victim went to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

