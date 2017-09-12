Man shot in groin during robbery - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man shot in groin during robbery

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are investigating an incident of a person shot during a Toledo robbery on Sunday.

The incident occurred on West Bancroft Street near Collingwood Boulevard around 2 a.m. 

Police say a man was walking on West Bancroft when he was approached by an unknown black male who pulled out a handgun and demanded money. 

Police say the victim refused to cooperate and was then shot in the groin. 

The injury appears to be non-life threatening. 

