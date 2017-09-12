Primary election day: What you need to know

Tuesday is primary election day, where you decide who moves on in the race for Toledo mayor as well as who gets the six Toledo city council spots that are up for grabs.

The polls open at 6:30 a.m., and here are your mayoral candidates:

Current mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson has held that position since 2015, and says through her leadership the city of Toledo has improved.

Kapszukiewicz has said that if he is elected mayor, he will increase the police force, save the city money and make Toledo more friendly to small businesses. He is endorsed by the International Association of Firefighters Local 92.

Waniewski's mayoral plan is to focus on city services, rebuild neighborhoods and make the government more accountable to citizens. He said some of the things he would do if elected would be to sign a regional water authority and re-vamp the city's budget process.

Self-proclaimed prophetess Covey claims she has been the true mayor since 2013.

Those up for city council spots are:

Alfonso Narvaez

Incumbent Cecelia Adams

Clyde Phillips

Gary Johnson

Harvey Savage

Incumbent Kurt Young

Incumbent Larry Sykes

Nick Komives

Patricia Robinson

Incumbent Rob Ludeman

Sam Melden

Incumbent Sandy Spang

Click here to find out where you go to vote and if there have been any changes made to your normal voting location.

Voters living in Precinct 8C in Toledo who normally vote at Phillips Temple CME Church will be temporarily assigned to vote at Warren AME Church for the primary election.

Polls close ta 7:30 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.