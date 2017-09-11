National Guard: Ohio, Michigan members heading to Florida

Some hometown help is being sent to aid the people of Florida, according to the Ohio National Guard.

Stephanie Beougher of the Ohio National Guard said 3,500 Ohio and Michigan Guard members will be heading to Florida.

The members are part of the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

The team is made up of many Ohio and Michigan National Guard units.

Units in Northwest Ohio will be part of the team.

More information will be released later in the week.

