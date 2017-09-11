TLCHD confirms first human West Nile case in Lucas Co. in 2017

The Toledo Lucas County Health Department confirms the first case of West Nile virus in Lucas County in 2017.

The 41-year-old woman is hospitalized and currently being treated.

Lucas County had no human cases of West Nile Virus in 2016.

West Nile virus continues to circulate in mosquitoes throughout Lucas County.

"Although we're getting closer to the end of summer, you still can be at risk of getting West Nile virus or other mosquito-borne diseases," said Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski. "It's important for everyone to continue taking precautions, such as wearing insect repellent."

The health department says the most effective ways to prevent yourself from getting infected is to remove standing water around your home, repel mosquitoes with insect repellent with DEET, and repair or replace any torn screens on your doors and windows.

Most people infected with West Nile Virus have no symptoms of illness and never become ill.

Illness may occur three to 15 days after an infected mosquito bite with symptoms of fever, headache and body aches.

West Nile virus can affect all ages, but those over 50 years old and those with chronic diseases like heart disease or cancer may be at an increased risk for serious complications, such as encephalitis or meningitis.

