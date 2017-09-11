Man injured in Toledo drive-by shooting - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man injured in Toledo drive-by shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were called to the scene of a shooting on Wednesday. 

The shooting occurred on Hartman Street around 10 p.m. 

Kveon Giles said he and another man were walking when a dark car pulled up to them.

Police say the men heard a shot, which was when the Giles's leg felt numb.

Police say Giles later realized he had been shot. 

Police say the Giles's injuries are non-life threatening. 

No suspects have been arrested. 

