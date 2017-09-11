Former Toledo cop rejects plea deal in sex case

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

A former Toledo police officer rejected a plea deal Monday offered by the state in a sex case.

Michael Moore is accused of paying to have sex with an underage girl.

The plea deal would have allowed the former officer to plead to lesser charges in return for facing a maximum prison sentence of six years. He also would not have to register as a sex offender. However, that deal expired Monday.

Moore will now proceed to trial and could face up to 16 years in prison if found guilty. He would also be forced to register as a sex offender.

Moore's trial is scheduled for October.

