Former Toledo cop rejects plea deal in sex case - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Former Toledo cop rejects plea deal in sex case

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A former Toledo police officer rejected a plea deal Monday offered by the state in a sex case.

Michael Moore is accused of paying to have sex with an underage girl

The plea deal would have allowed the former officer to plead to lesser charges in return for facing a maximum prison sentence of six years. He also would not have to register as a sex offender. However, that deal expired Monday.

Moore will now proceed to trial and could face up to 16 years in prison if found guilty. He would also be forced to register as a sex offender.

Moore's trial is scheduled for October.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly