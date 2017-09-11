Help TFD by eating pancakes

If you're a fan of pancakes and sausage, you can get a delicious brunch on Monday and help Toledo's first responders at the same time.

The Toledo Fire Department wants you to come down for their annual pancake breakfast at the Toledo Fire Headquarters.

The firefighters will cook up pancakes, sausage and more for you to enjoy with a $5 donation.

The money they raise from the meal benefits the Toledo Fire and Rescue Foundation.

The pancake breakfast last until 1 p.m.

