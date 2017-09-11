Crews put out fire at after-hours bar

Crews were on the scene of a fire at a bar early Monday morning.

The fire occurred on Lagrange Street around 1 a.m.

Crews said there were a couple points of origin that started the fire.

Crews had to force entry into the building.

The building is considered to be an after-hours bar.

It is unknown whether the bar is open for business or closed down at this time.

