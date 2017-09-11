Two cars totaled in early morning crash

Police were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Bancroft Street around midnight.

Police say one driver was taken to St. Vincent's and they are unsure how serious her injuries are.

Police say the two cars were totaled as a result of the crash.

The crash is under investigation.

