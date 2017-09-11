32 dogs, 28 cats from Hurricane-ravaged Florida up for adoption at Toledo Humane Society

Dozens of animals arrived at the Toledo Area Humane Society from Florida.

They came from a shelter in Bradenton, which shipped them out to make room for pets displaced by Hurricane Irma.

There is no shortage to choose from either for those who are looking to adopt.

There are 32 dogs and 28 cats.

The animals have been spayed and neutered, and they're ready for adoption or placement into foster homes.

Stephen Heaven, President of the Toledo Area Humane Society, says the animals are in great shape.

“Actually very good. Very high spirits. Long ride up. They look very good,” said Heaven.

Last week, the Humane Society received a batch of dogs and cats from Fort Lauderdale.

Many have already been adopted.

There is no word yet if any more pets will be shipped here.

