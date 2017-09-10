Person killed after Northwood building catches fire on Woodville Rd.

One person is dead after a building that hosts multiple business caught fire on Sunday evening in Northwood.

According to Northwood Fire Chief Joe Whitmore, 31-year-old Kyle Kelly died at the hospital after being removed from the building by firefighters.

Multiple departments responded to the fire call at the Woodville Road building right around 10 p.m.

The building houses a tax business, law office and beauty shop, but chief Whitmore says the fire was confined to the 2nd floor. However, the first floor did see some water damage.

The fire is under investigation, however the fire marshal says there is nothing suspicious about the fire.

