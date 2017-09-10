TPD investigating homicide in south Toledo

Police found one man dead after a gunshot wound in south Toledo early Sunday morning.

Police found the Johnny Willet, 29, on the 100 block of Emery Street between Airport Highway and Airline Avenue around 1:50 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy Monday showed Willet was shot five times on his chin, left shoulder, right hand and chest. He suffered injuries to both his heart and both lungs.

The coroner's office ruled Willet's death a homicide.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

