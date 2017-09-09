Feet on the Street Teams Up with the Special Olympics for its First-Ever Unified Softball Game

A fun event made it's debut in Maumee on Saturday

Toledo Police and the Lucas County Sheriff's Department teamed up with the Lucas County Special Olympics for Feet on the Street's first-ever unified softball game.

"I was actually approached by the Special Olympics coordinators and asked if maybe we could do something like this, and it was an easy 'yes'," said Joe Okos, Toledo Police officer and founder of Feet on the Street. "We jumped on the opportunity to come out here and play with these fine athletes.

It was TPD versus the sheriff's department. Both teams included players from the Special Olympics softball team. For the officers, they enjoy showing the community a different side.

"It's awesome to get out in the community and bond with the people that we work with, and to let them see us in a different light," Okos said.

After warm-ups and the national anthem, Sheriff John Tharp swore in the athletes as honorary deputies to make it official.

"Just seeing the police officers, I hope we do well," said Matt Pierson, Special Olympic athlete. "I'm looking forward to just being with my teammates, and the coaching staff."

While it's fun for athletes and the fans, the police and sheriff's department both said they love being involved in the community and look forward to making this an annual event.

"It's great to see everybody out here, and the athletes, and all the hard work that has been done to bring all of us together," Tharp said. "We're all enjoying this, and we look forward to enjoying it in the future, year-after-year."

