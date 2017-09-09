Toledo couple stranded on U.S. Virgin Islands evacuated to Puerto Rico

Marcy Kaptur’s office says the Toledo couple that was stranded on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands was able to safely make it to Puerto Rico where they are waiting to get a flight back to the U.S. mainland.

The governor of the U.S. Islands informed Kaptur’s office the couple was safe.

The couple, Brian Hayward and Monica Davis were stranded in the U.S. Virgin Islands as a result of Hurricane Irma.

Irma struck the Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

On Sunday morning, the couple texted WTOL's Sara Oehler and said the situation on the island was "like a war zone" although a later text from Marcy Kaptur's office says the situation has improved on the island.

The couple says most of the people at the Elysian Resort were shipped to Puerto Rico by ferry.

The Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration said "the government of Puerto Rico, in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services , successfully evacuated over 1,028 people, mainly US citizens, from St. Marteen and the island of Saint Thomas following the aftermath of Hurricane Irma and immediate arrival of Hurricane Jose."

They also said "among those assisted, there were cases of families that had lost all of their belongings as a result of the natural disaster, as well as people without sufficient funds to sustain themselves, and individuals requiring urgent medical care."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.