Tiffin businesses collecting items for victims of Hurricane Harvey

Businesses in Tiffin want to make sure that victims of Hurricane Harvey aren’t forgotten as Irma bears down on Florida.

A truck parked at the Tiffin Mall parking lot is being loaded with items needed in flood-ravaged Texas.

The truck is scheduled to depart on Monday morning bound for Houston to help those who have lost nearly everything.

A semi trailer in front of the Tiffin Mall is accepting donations for Houston, Texas. For details go to https://t.co/GgoeObuivo pic.twitter.com/RqtFzVVEoZ — Mayor Aaron Montz (@MayorMontz) September 9, 2017

There is also a list of businesses listed on the truck where you can take items to be put on the truck.

Here is a list of items that they are looking for:

Gatorade

cleaning supplies

work gloves

safety glasses

tarps

flashlights

batteries

diapers

baby food

non parishable food items

boxes for packing

can openers

table utensils

toilet paper

trash bags

bleach

face masks

gas cards

gift cards for retailers (Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, etc.)

gift cards for food.

money for expenses

building supplies like lumber, nails, etc.

Businesses that are accepting donations include:

Tiffin

Heritage Lanes

Heavenly Pizza

New Beginnings Assembly of God

Findlay

Heavenly Pizza

The Risner Spinal Center

Upper Sandusky

AJ'S Heavenly Pizza

