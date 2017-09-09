Tiffin businesses collecting items for victims of Hurricane Harv - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Tiffin businesses collecting items for victims of Hurricane Harvey

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

Businesses in Tiffin want to make sure that victims of Hurricane Harvey aren’t forgotten as Irma bears down on Florida.

A truck parked at the Tiffin Mall parking lot is being loaded with items needed in flood-ravaged Texas.

The truck is scheduled to depart on Monday morning bound for Houston to help those who have lost nearly everything.

There is also a list of businesses listed on the truck where you can take items to be put on the truck.

Here is a list of items that they are looking for:

  • Gatorade
  • cleaning supplies
  • work gloves
  • safety glasses
  • tarps
  • flashlights
  • batteries
  • diapers
  • baby food
  • non parishable food items
  • boxes for packing
  • can openers
  • table utensils
  • toilet paper
  • trash bags
  • bleach
  • face masks
  • gas cards
  • gift cards for retailers (Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowes, etc.)
  • gift cards for food. 
  • money for expenses
  • building supplies like lumber, nails, etc.

Businesses that are accepting donations include:

Tiffin

  • Heritage Lanes
  • Heavenly Pizza
  • New Beginnings Assembly of God

Findlay

  • Heavenly Pizza
  • The Risner Spinal Center

Upper Sandusky

  • AJ'S Heavenly Pizza

