Hurricane Irma exposes ocean bottom as far as eye can see in Bah - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Hurricane Irma exposes ocean bottom as far as eye can see in Bahamas

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
No water in ocean as far as the eye can see (Source: Facebook) No water in ocean as far as the eye can see (Source: Facebook)
BAHAMAS (WTOL) -

Hurricane Irma is so powerful that it is literally pulling the water in the ocean toward it and exposing the ocean bottom as far as the eye can see in some places.

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, a person is seen jumping off a pier onto what used to be the sandy bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The original post read, "Long Island, Bahamas ! There is no more ocean ! As far as the eye can see . And they don't know where it went ! Wow .... Irma is more powerful than people think ! Be safe guys."

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor. 

The person who posted the video later added an update to her original post that "Long Island has the all clear .. The sea is gradually coming back! Praise God..."

According to WTOL 11 meteorologist Ellyn Fritz, low tides and distant storm surge are also contributing to the phenomenon. 

There is no imminent threat of a tsunami when the water returns. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

  • National, world weatherWeather and disaster coverageMore>>

  • 7 months after Harvey, flood-control projects' fate unclear

    7 months after Harvey, flood-control projects' fate unclear

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-24 15:08:20 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-03-29 05:04:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Construction workers help excavate and widen Brays Bayou as part of a nearly $500 million flood control project Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Houston. The project, which will widen 21 miles of the bayou and build stormwater ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Construction workers help excavate and widen Brays Bayou as part of a nearly $500 million flood control project Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Houston. The project, which will widen 21 miles of the bayou and build stormwater ...
    Seven months after Hurricane Harvey, Houston-area officials are still looking for funding to undertake large-scale flood-control projects that include a new reservoir, deeper and wider bayous and a costal barrier...More >>
    Seven months after Hurricane Harvey, Houston-area officials are still looking for funding to undertake large-scale flood-control projects that include a new reservoir, deeper and wider bayous and a costal barrier system.More >>

  • Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over Europe

    Monday, March 26 2018 9:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 13:39:44 GMT
    Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:53:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...(AP Photo/Andrey Chepakin). In this photo taken on Friday, March 23, 2018, Orange sky is seen during a sailing regatta in the Black Sea near Sochi, Russia . Dust from a sandstorm in the Sahara desert is causing snow and skies in eastern Europe to turn ...
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>
    Orange snow? Rare meeting of Siberia, Sahara over eastern Europe, meteorologists say.More >>

  • Video shows car hit patrolman on icy road

    Video shows car hit patrolman on icy road

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-03-27 23:38:10 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 8:16 PM EDT2018-03-28 00:16:20 GMT
    Video shows a driver running into a Utah highway patrolman while he was trying to help another driver stranded on an icy road. (Source: KUTV/Utah Department of Public Safety/CNN)Video shows a driver running into a Utah highway patrolman while he was trying to help another driver stranded on an icy road. (Source: KUTV/Utah Department of Public Safety/CNN)

    Dashcam video captured a driver running into a Utah highway patrolman while he was trying to help another driver stranded on an icy road.

    More >>

    Dashcam video captured a driver running into a Utah highway patrolman while he was trying to help another driver stranded on an icy road.

    More >>
    •   

  • Cleanup begins after NateHurricane season 2017More>>

  • 7 months after Harvey, flood-control projects' fate unclear

    7 months after Harvey, flood-control projects' fate unclear

    Saturday, March 24 2018 11:08 AM EDT2018-03-24 15:08:20 GMT
    Thursday, March 29 2018 1:04 AM EDT2018-03-29 05:04:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Construction workers help excavate and widen Brays Bayou as part of a nearly $500 million flood control project Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Houston. The project, which will widen 21 miles of the bayou and build stormwater ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Construction workers help excavate and widen Brays Bayou as part of a nearly $500 million flood control project Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Houston. The project, which will widen 21 miles of the bayou and build stormwater ...
    Seven months after Hurricane Harvey, Houston-area officials are still looking for funding to undertake large-scale flood-control projects that include a new reservoir, deeper and wider bayous and a costal barrier...More >>
    Seven months after Hurricane Harvey, Houston-area officials are still looking for funding to undertake large-scale flood-control projects that include a new reservoir, deeper and wider bayous and a costal barrier system.More >>

  • Emails show FEMA silent as Puerto Rico sought generator fuel

    Emails show FEMA silent as Puerto Rico sought generator fuel

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:26 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:26:18 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 10:09 AM EDT2018-03-21 14:09:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ben Fox, File). FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, people wait in line outside a grocery store to buy food that wouldn't spoil and that they could prepare without electricity, in San Juan. Emails and text messages made public March 20...(AP Photo/Ben Fox, File). FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2017, file photo, people wait in line outside a grocery store to buy food that wouldn't spoil and that they could prepare without electricity, in San Juan. Emails and text messages made public March 20...
    Emails and text messages after Hurricane Maria describe frantic efforts by officials at Walmart and the Puerto Rican government to get fuel for generators to prevent food from going bad - and silence from FEMA.More >>
    Emails and text messages after Hurricane Maria describe frantic efforts by officials at Walmart and the Puerto Rican government to get fuel for generators to prevent food from going bad - and silence from FEMA.More >>

  • Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Emails show FEMA silent amid chaos after Hurricane Maria

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:27:29 GMT
    Wednesday, March 21 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-21 13:18:37 GMT
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>
    FEMA was unresponsive despite urgent requests from supermarkets in Puerto Rico for fuel to keep food from spoiling after Hurricane Maria, letter says.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly