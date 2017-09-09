Hurricane Irma exposes ocean bottom as far as eye can see in Bahamas

No water in ocean as far as the eye can see (Source: Facebook)

Hurricane Irma is so powerful that it is literally pulling the water in the ocean toward it and exposing the ocean bottom as far as the eye can see in some places.

In a video posted to Facebook on Saturday, a person is seen jumping off a pier onto what used to be the sandy bottom of the Atlantic Ocean.

The original post read, "Long Island, Bahamas ! There is no more ocean ! As far as the eye can see . And they don't know where it went ! Wow .... Irma is more powerful than people think ! Be safe guys."

No fish can be seen where the water used to be, only sand, seaweed, buoys, some conch shells and an old anchor.

The person who posted the video later added an update to her original post that "Long Island has the all clear .. The sea is gradually coming back! Praise God..."

According to WTOL 11 meteorologist Ellyn Fritz, low tides and distant storm surge are also contributing to the phenomenon.

There is no imminent threat of a tsunami when the water returns.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.