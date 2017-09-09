Toledo Edison sending crews south in anticipation of widespread outages

FirstEnergy crews are on their way to Florida to help with the expected outages (Source: Facebook)

FirstEnergy is doing its part to help during the expected large-scale power outages across Florida and the south as Hurricane Irma moves through.

FirstEnergy has electric companies in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia and Maryland including Toledo Edison

The company is sending almost 900 linemen, damage assessors, electrical contractors, forestry crews and others to assist personnel with Florida’s utility companies restore power after the expected outages.

The crews left early on Saturday and are on their way to a staging area in Lake City, Florida.

FirstEnergy takes part in what they call a long-standing tradition of helping other electric providers during widespread outages.

