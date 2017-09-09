Disney World vacation plans? Irma has other ideas

If you have plans for a Disney World vacation in the next few days at least Hurricane Irma has other plans.

Walt Disney World announced on their website on Saturday that the park will be closed on Sunday Sept. 10 and Monday Sept. 11. due to the massive hurricane.

The company says their resort hotels are going to remain open but availability of amenities will be affected.

Disney is hoping to resume normal operations on Tuesday Sept. 12.

