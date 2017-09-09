Woman resists rescue from building fire is tased, taken to hospital

Toledo crews were battling a major apartment fire on 3200 block of Dorian Court in south Toledo Saturday afternoon.

The Battalion Chief on scene said the fire started inside a woman's bedroom in the apartment building.

The woman was resisting help from fire crews as they attempted to rescue her from the fire. That is when TPD came on scene and tased her. They then were able to bring her out of the burning building.

She was taken to a local hospital for injuries. Her condition is not known.

Arson investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.

