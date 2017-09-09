Residents evacuated after neighboring home catches fire

Toledo fire crews spent hours battling a major house fire Saturday morning in central Toledo.

The blaze happened on the 3200 block of Glenwood Avenue around 1 a.m.

Neighbors said they heard a loud boom and then saw flames. They also said the owners of the home no longer there but still store items there.

Fire crews said they will more likely have to demolish the home.

Residents in a neighboring home were also evacuated because their home also caught fire in the attic

The American Red Cross was contacted to help.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire is still under investigation.

