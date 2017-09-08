12 dogs moved from hurricane-affected shelters to Toledo Humane Society

As people are leaving the sunshine state ahead of the massive Hurricane Irma, some animals are also getting out and heading north to northwest Ohio to find new homes.

Twelve dogs, mostly pit bull mixes, landed in Columbus around 8:45 p.m. on Friday and will arrive overnight in Toledo.

The dogs come from the Fort Lauderdale area and are traveling 1,000 miles to their new homes.

The Humane Society of the United States Emergency Placement program is desperately trying to move dogs from communities in the hurricanes path to other shelters around the country.

"That's the key to the whole operation is to move the animals out of the shelters that are there so the shelters that are in the storm path can then take in the animals that are abandoned or stray so it's really, we take them so that these other animals can fill the void,” said Stephen Heaven, President and CEO of the Toledo Area Humane Society.

The dogs were flown from the Fort Lauderdale airport by Wings of Rescue.

The dogs will be available for adoption on Saturday morning as long as they pass their physicals.

Another shipment of cats and dogs are expected on Sunday.

