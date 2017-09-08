Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 3 Finals

Big Board Finals: Week 3
Clyde 30
Anthony Wayne 28
Paulding 46
Antwerp 23
Pandora-Gilboa 28
Arlington 0
Bluffton 21
Ayersville 26
Saline 31
Bedford 7
Canada Prep 8
Central Catholic 23
Waite 6
Clay 32
Ashland 42
Columbian 24
Arcadia 0
Cory-Rawson 61
Tinora 24
Delta 6
Maumee 7
Eastwood 27
Toledo Christian 7
Elmwood 62
Ottawa Hills 3
Evergreen 34
Bryan 6
Fairview 15
Start 10
Findlay 42
Cardinal Stritch 13
Fostoria 53
Sandusky 16
Fremont Ross 15
Danbury 63
Hardin Northern 32
Edon 12
Hicksville 54
Hilltop 32
Holgate 13
Blissfield 22
Ida 46
Archbold 29
Lake 13
Ridgemont 7
Lakota 63
Liberty-Benton 17
Leipsic 21
Woodward 6
Liberty Center 38
St. Francis 52
Mansfield Madison 0
Hopewell-Loudon 7
McComb 45
Edgerton 46
Montpelier 6
Wauseon 28
Napoleon 23
Bowsher 21
Northview 43
Port Clinton 27
Norwalk 21
Erie-Mason 0
Onsted 56
Bowling Green 41
Otsego 27
Columbus Grove 25
Patrick Henry 43
Genoa 52
Perkins 14
North Baltimore 47
Riverdale 44
Northwood 36
Rossford 61
Scott 0
Southview 36
Mansfield Senior 21
St. John’s 26
Rogers 6
Swanton 49
Van Buren 52
Vanlue 6
Bellevue 34
West Holmes 26
Summerfield 6
Whiteford 54
Perrysburg 14
Whitmer 49
Oak Harbor 42
Woodmore 6
Springfield 24
Worthington Kilbourne 14
