Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 3 Finals - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday: Week 3 Finals

(WTOL) -

Big Board Finals: Week 3

Clyde 30

Anthony Wayne 28

Paulding 46

Antwerp 23

Pandora-Gilboa 28

Arlington 0

Bluffton 21

Ayersville 26

Saline 31

Bedford 7

Canada Prep 8

Central Catholic 23

Waite 6

Clay 32

Ashland 42

Columbian 24

Arcadia 0

Cory-Rawson 61

Tinora 24

Delta 6

Maumee 7

Eastwood 27

Toledo Christian 7

Elmwood 62

Ottawa Hills 3

Evergreen 34

Bryan 6

Fairview 15

Start 10

Findlay 42

Cardinal Stritch 13

Fostoria 53

Sandusky 16

Fremont Ross 15

Danbury 63

Hardin Northern 32

Edon 12

Hicksville 54

Hilltop 32

Holgate 13

Blissfield 22

Ida 46

Archbold 29

Lake 13

Ridgemont 7

Lakota 63

Liberty-Benton 17

Leipsic 21

Woodward 6

Liberty Center 38

St. Francis 52

Mansfield Madison 0

Hopewell-Loudon 7

McComb 45

Edgerton 46

Montpelier 6

Wauseon 28

Napoleon 23

Bowsher 21

Northview 43

Port Clinton 27

Norwalk 21

Erie-Mason 0

Onsted 56

Bowling Green 41

Otsego 27

Columbus Grove 25

Patrick Henry 43

Genoa 52

Perkins 14

North Baltimore 47

Riverdale 44

Northwood 36

Rossford 61

Scott 0

Southview 36

Mansfield Senior 21

St. John’s 26

Rogers 6

Swanton 49

Van Buren 52

Vanlue 6

Bellevue 34

West Holmes 26

Summerfield 6

Whiteford 54

Perrysburg 14

Whitmer 49

Oak Harbor 42

Woodmore 6

Springfield 24

Worthington Kilbourne 14

