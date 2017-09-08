Food makes Greek-American Festival special (the dancing is cool too though)

Food, food and more food.

That’s what a trip the Greek American Festival is all about.

One place to start is the Gourmet Diner.

It’s a sampling of chicken oregano, souvlaki and moussaka, all staples of the Greek culture and orthodox faith.

“Yes they are. Recipes we have used for all the generations from all the families that have been cooking 47 years for the festival. Been going down and handed down. Now it’s my turn,” said cook Harry Proestos.

That tradition can also be found at the Gyro Tent.

Volunteers will roll up and serve up three thousand of the savory sandwiches all weekend.

The secret?

“The touch and the oregano. Special spice we throw on there” says cook Pete Petros.

Throw in some of the pastries, it’s hard to find anything wrong with this festival and the Greek hospitality that’s offered.

Inside one tent, the church ladies make something that looks like donut holes called loukoumathes.

It’s deep fried dough dipped in honey then sprinkled with cinnamon.

“It started when they celebrate Greek birthdays or name days, your baptismal name. You’re named after a patron saint and that is what they serve,” said baker Elenie Matthews.

All food that will keep new generations coming to the festival year after year.

Oh... and did we mention the dancing?

The festival runs through Sunday at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church at the corner of Summit and Cherry in Downtown Toledo.

Admission is $5.00 on Saturday, $2.00 on Sunday.

Kids under twelve are free when accompanied by adults.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.





