Courthouses close as staff trains for active shooter situations

The Lucas County Common Pleas Court was closed on Friday afternoon for special staff safety training.

Courthouse staff from the Lucas County Common Pleas and Family Courts took the afternoon for ALICE training.

The active shooter response training recreates various scenarios of active shooters within the courthouse, and teaches the staff a number of options to deal with such an event.

The director of court house deputies says it is important that everyone knows what their roles are in case a real emergency occurs.

"It's not unlike a sports team that practices. If you know what is going to happen and you know what your defined role is in an emergency, you're more likely to perform, and in this case save lives,” said Roger Kerner, Director of the Lucas County Court Deputies.

It was the first time ALICE training has been offered for courthouse employees in Lucas County.

