Lawmakers, community members spend a day as firefighters

Being a firefighter is among the most demanding, challenging and dangerous professions someone can have.

On Friday, firefighters from several departments volunteered to help members of the community live a day in the boots of a firefighter.

"I think this is a great because it opens up your eyes to what we do on the fire ground in the emergency scene," firefighter Debbie Phillips said. "You are seeing things from our perspective, like putting the shoe on the other foot."

"The public and the council people need to know what we do for a living, so when we need gear they will understand and say, 'Okay, we do need that,'" firefighter Bill Bruss added.

City government officials, lawmakers and members of the media all donned the full outfit including the contained breathing apparatus.

"It's a lot of layers, but that is our protection," Phillips said. "It weighs 60 to 80 pounds."

The "recruits" were put through several controlled scenarios including CPR lessons and crawling through a burning building.

While most of the people were exhausted from the workout and heavy gear, the firefighters showed the importance of teamwork and and communication in their job.

The firefighters also proved their point to their "recruits" their job is demanding both physically and mentally.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.