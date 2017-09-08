TFD hurricane response team returning home after serving in Texas

A team from Toledo Fire and Rescue are making their way home after serving in Hurricane Harvey rescue operations for almost a week.

After two days of training, the team served in Orange, Texas checking on the well-being of people caught in Harvey's huge floodwaters.

Having seen the devastation caused by Harvey, Captain Ron Magers says he has a hard time imagining when things in the area will be able to return to normal.

"Right now, businesses are open down there, power is being restored, people are cleaning out, throwing everything in front of their house on the curb,” said Capt. Magers. “It's quite the devastation to think people had three to four feet of water in their house and lost everything."

The firefighters are due to arrive in Toledo sometime after 3 p.m. on Saturday.

They are not on standby to serve in Hurricane Irma.

