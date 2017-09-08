The 25th Black Swamp Arts Festival kicks off Friday night

The outdoors, music and art can be enjoyed this weekend at the Black Swamp Arts Festival.

The event kicks off Friday evening with just music and food.

Art will be begin to be showcased Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About 100 juried fine art displays from artists across the country will be on Main Street in downtown Bowling Green.

