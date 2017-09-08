Jet Express owner releases statement blaming incarcerated brother for raids

The owner of Jet Express released a statement Friday regarding Thursday's BCI raids at the business.

In his statement, owner Todd Blumensaadt claims the raids spawned from a family vendetta regarding his brother:

"The extreme events that occurred at my personal residence and at my business on September 7, 2017 were triggered by a personal vendetta by a family member which I, along with members of my immediate family, have a court-issued protection order against. My family's lives have been put at risk because of the actions of this individual and still, he is being allowed to torment us from his jail cell.

"This investigation will result in a substantial waste of public dollars based on unfounded claims made by a convicted felon currently imprisoned. I willingly would have handed over any documentation requested to avoid the army of law enforcement officers tied up serving search warrants and raiding properties at the expense of taxpayer money.

"I look forward to the conclusion of this overreaching investigation so my name can be officially cleared of any alleged wrong doing. In the meantime, I will continue to operate my businesses in the honest and law-abiding manner that I have proudly done so for over 29 years."