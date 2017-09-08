Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday Preview: Week 3

Now comfortably in the regular season, high school teams are looking to score that last win before conference play begins.

Our Game of the Week this week features two undefeated teams, Anthony Wayne (2-0) and Clyde (2-0), hoping to carry that streak into their conference games.

In their last two weeks, Clyde barely edged out Start and Ashland for their two wins. The Fliers won each game by a field goal.

Last week against Ashland, Clyde needed a late touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal their 22-19 win.

On the other hand, Anthony Wayne dominated each of their first two opponents, St. Francis and Columbian, by 38 and 39 points.

Last week, the Generals got off to slow start, finishing the first quarter with a 7-0 lead. But in the second quarter, Anthony Wayne caught fire scoring three touchdowns in the quarter. They would score two more touchdowns in the second half to seal a 42-3 victory.

Another big match up this week is Clay (1-1) taking on Waite (0-2).

Both of Clay's game this year have been shut outs. In the opening week, the Eagles dismantled Rogers with a final score of 41-0.

However, last week, a talented Northview team paid back the favor with a 31-0 victory against Clay.

Waite is struggling out of the gate this year.

Though the Indians lost by a more modest score than Clay against Northview, they still suffered a 24-7 loss in their home opener. Following that, the Indians lost 42-30 to Maumee, though the game was not even that close.

Finally, Wauseon (2-0) is putting their undefeated record to the test when they visit Napoleon (1-1).

Wauseon have two dominating wins this year over Fairview and Tinora by respective scores of 31-14 and 38-0.

Meanwhile, after winning their season opener 21-7 over rival Defiance, Napoleon dropped last week's game 24-7 against Liberty Center.

Other games featured this week on Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday are:

Perrysburg @ Whitmer

Canada Prep @ Central Catholic

Saline @ Bedford

Bowling Green @ Otsego

Maumee @ Eastwood

Sandusky @ Fremont Ross

Hopewell-Loudon @ McComb

Start @ Findlay

Bowsher @ Northview

Scott @ Southview

Woodward @ Liberty Center

Mandfield @ St. John's

Northwood @ Rossford

