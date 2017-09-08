Hundreds of supply buckets donated for hurricane victims

As Florida braces for Irma and folks in Houston recover from Harvey, the generosity of northwest Ohioans continues to shine.

"Look at these buckets! And they're already shrink-wrapped! Yay UPS," said President and CEO of Impact with Hope, Linda Greene as a large donation was d ropped off at its Waterville Warehouse Friday morning. "We're the most giving place, right here in Toledo," Greene said.

We told you earlier in the week, UPS Freight and Small Package was collecting items to send to Harvey victims. Fallen Timbers Elementary School jumped in too and in total, d ropped off 335 buckets of supplies.

"What's exciting about this, they packaged them all. They're done. They're getting ready to go out," said Greene.

Impact with Hope first focused on getting supplies to Houston, but will now split resources with Florida.

"If it (Irma) goes down the middle of Florida, we're gonna have a problem. Last time that happened, it was Hurricane Mitch that went down Central America, wiped them out," explained Greene.

While these donations are great, a big ask now is money for fuel. Impact with Hope said it costs about $1,800 to get a truck down south.

"Some of the truck lines have given us donations so that they can go down, but we can't ask them to do that forever. It would bankrupt them," said Greene.

Judging by the generosity from this community over the past couple weeks, Impact with Hope is confident the donations will keep flowing.

"I have volunteers that have been dedicated. They've been coming out every day. This is an awesome community. I'm just asking you to continue to help and let's keep the trucks rolling out and to where they need to go," said Greene.



