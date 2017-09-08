State Route 25 bridge to close for the weekend

Dodging orange barrels will become more of hassle this weekend since the State Route 25 Bridge over I-475 will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

"This entire bridge will be closed. All the ramps will be open so people can still enter and exit the highway, but they won't be able to cross the bridge," Rebecca Shirling, Public Relation Officer for ODOT.

The bridge will reopen Monday at 6 a.m. Drivers will then be able to drive in the DDI configuration.

The bridge will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Drivers will cross over to the left side of the bridge.

ODOT's official detour for the northbound direction will be southbound I-475; US 24; southbound I-475; back on SR 25.?

And even though this may appear to be a lot of construction in this area, ODOT said it's still not the end of it.

"For four weeks starting Monday morning, the NB I-475 ramp to SR 25 is going to close for about four weeks," said Shirling.

The entire project is set to wrap by mid-October.

