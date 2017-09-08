The Triple Threat: Where These Hurricanes are Headed!

As I’m sure you’ve heard, Irma is a powerful Category 4 Hurricane moving toward southern Florida, with likely landfall anywhere from Miami Beach to the Florida Keys.

This storm has sustained winds of 150 mph, forecasted storm surge of 5 – 10 feet and has already claimed many lives and caused millions of dollars in damage in the Caribbean. This is one of the most powerful storms the Atlantic Basin has ever had, but it’s not alone right now.







Hurricane Jose is about 1,000 miles south and east of Irma (200 miles east of the Leeward Islands), with its own strength to boast about. Jose is a strong Category 4 Hurricane with sustained winds of 150 mph. The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track, has Jose impacting the Leeward Islands by Saturday afternoon.

The ‘good news’ with Hurricane Jose is that, it is forecasted to move east toward central Atlantic early next week.





The third storm is currently spinning in the Gulf of Mexico just off the coast, near Tampico, Mexico. Hurricane Katia is a Category 1 Hurricane with powerful sustained winds of 90 mph.

This slow moving storm is likely to make landfall early Saturday morning about 100 miles south of Tampico.