One person in custody after active shooter situation at Columbus - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One person in custody after active shooter situation at Columbus school

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) -

Police have a suspect in custody and took a gun after an active shooter situation at a Columbus high school.

Police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street to Columbus-Scioto around 8:30 a.m.

The school holds grades six through 12. 

Police said the school was lockdown while they searched the building.

Police said there were no injuries. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly