One person in custody after active shooter situation at Columbus school

Police have a suspect in custody and took a gun after an active shooter situation at a Columbus high school.

ACTIVE SHOOTER LATEST 9:45am 9/8: 1 suspect arrested, gun taken, no injuries reported.

First call@8:33AM. Arrest@8:58 AM. Awesome teamwork! pic.twitter.com/l8O8wvMDEW — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street to Columbus-Scioto around 8:30 a.m.

The school holds grades six through 12.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

Police said the school was lockdown while they searched the building.

Police said there were no injuries.

