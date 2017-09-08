Police investigating death of man found in Deshler Reservoir

Police are investigating the death of a Deshler man who was found in a reservoir on September 5.

Police say the body of Richard Wickard II, 26, was found in the Deshler Reservoir around 8:30 a.m.

Police say not foul play is suspected at this time.

The case is under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

