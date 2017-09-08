Judge not ready to move Ohio college student slaying trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A judge has declined for now to move the trial of a man charged with aggravated murder, rape and other counts in an Ohio State University student's slaying.

Defendant Brian Golsby has pleaded not guilty to charges of killing Reagan Tokes. The 21-year-old woman's body was found in February at a park in Grove City, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of Columbus.

Police say they matched Golsby's DNA evidence from Tokes' car.

Attorneys for the 29-year-old Golsby want the case moved, saying their client won't be able to receive a fair trial in Franklin County because of publicity around the case.

Franklin County Judge David Serrott rejected the request Thursday but said he'll revisit it when it's time to question jurors.

