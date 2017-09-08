Police investigating deadly Defiance Co. crash

Police were on the scene of a deadly crash south of Defiance early Friday morning.

The crash occurred on State Route 111 around 2 a.m.

Police say 39-year-old Darius King was driving northbound on State Route 111 when his vehicle went off the side of the road and hit a tree.

Police say King was pronounced dead at the scene.

King was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Defiance State Highway Patrol post is investigating the crash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.